Gregory R. Bradford Purchases 1,111 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE CACI traded up $10.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $257.03. 285,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,934. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.99. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $215.18 and a 1 year high of $290.70. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CACI International by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in CACI International by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on CACI International in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.43.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.