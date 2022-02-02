Gregory R. Bradford Purchases 1,111 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE CACI traded up $10.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $257.03. 285,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,934. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.99. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $215.18 and a 1 year high of $290.70. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CACI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on CACI International in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.43.
About CACI International
CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.
