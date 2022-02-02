Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:GFF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,690. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.87. Griffon has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $29.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $151,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Griffon by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Griffon in the third quarter worth approximately $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

