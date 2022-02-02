Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Trading Up 6.5%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)’s stock price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.22. Approximately 877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $792.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.24.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $412.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($999.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guild by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after buying an additional 333,505 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter worth $2,027,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Guild by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

