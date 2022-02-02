Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Trading 1.4% Higher

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS) shares traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 71 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.95). 8,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 5,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.94).

The stock has a market capitalization of £43.12 million and a P/E ratio of -9.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 95.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.17.

About Gusbourne (LON:GUS)

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. It has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. The company was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. Gusbourne PLC was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

