Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Harmonic updated its Q1 guidance to $0.01-0.06 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.26-0.40 EPS.

HLIT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.15. 51,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.52 million, a PE ratio of 81.82, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.22.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $353,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,692 shares of company stock worth $1,445,338 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Harmonic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,087 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Harmonic by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 73,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Harmonic by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 131,775 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLIT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

