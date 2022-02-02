Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 22,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 721,344 shares.The stock last traded at $9.16 and had previously closed at $9.22.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.52 million, a P/E ratio of 81.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $983,789.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,692 shares of company stock worth $1,445,338 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

