Harrie Schippers Sells 14,327 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Harrie Schippers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PACCAR alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24.

Shares of PCAR traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,004. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

Several research firms have commented on PCAR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 182.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 160,541 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 785.5% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 38,143 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 575.9% during the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.