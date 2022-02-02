Harvest Finance Market Capitalization Hits $72.77 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $72.77 million and $22.08 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $108.88 or 0.00283569 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012756 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 684,353 coins and its circulating supply is 668,303 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.