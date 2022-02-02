Haven Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $373,960.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00004759 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $43.17 million and approximately $373,960.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,397.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,774.41 or 0.07225467 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.14 or 0.00297253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.42 or 0.00764163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010465 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00072803 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.56 or 0.00389508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.70 or 0.00244023 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 23,625,635 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

