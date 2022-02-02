Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.72

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.72 and last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $524.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average is $33.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

