Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 141.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 42,165 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Hawaiian worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HA. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

NASDAQ HA opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $909.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.17%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.71) EPS. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

