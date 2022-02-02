Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Down 26.7% in January

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 181,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,023,000 after purchasing an additional 52,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,469,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWKN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.07. The company had a trading volume of 52,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,563. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $782.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

