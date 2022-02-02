Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.50

Shares of Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 1344301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.07).

The stock has a market cap of £21.71 million and a PE ratio of -4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.57.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

