HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives $283.39 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $280.94.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.79. 1,082,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,091. The company has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $165.14 and a twelve month high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,265 shares of company stock worth $8,742,024. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 13.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

