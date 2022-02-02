HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,234 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 1.3% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $31,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,212,000 after acquiring an additional 109,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,328,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,755,000 after buying an additional 38,315 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.78. 1,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,828. The stock has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.18. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.01 and a 12-month high of $269.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,265 shares of company stock valued at $8,742,024 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

