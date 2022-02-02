Head-To-Head Comparison: Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) vs. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Alphabet has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yalla Group has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alphabet and Yalla Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $182.53 billion 10.03 $40.27 billion $103.84 26.56 Yalla Group $134.93 million 6.71 $3.21 million $0.41 15.34

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Yalla Group. Yalla Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alphabet and Yalla Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 1 28 0 2.97 Yalla Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alphabet presently has a consensus target price of $3,235.92, indicating a potential upside of 17.35%. Yalla Group has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 297.46%. Given Yalla Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yalla Group is more favorable than Alphabet.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 29.52% 30.22% 21.25% Yalla Group 28.57% 26.30% 23.78%

Summary

Alphabet beats Yalla Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

