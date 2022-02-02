Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Short Interest Update

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,100 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 382,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $5.69.

A number of research firms have commented on CDDRF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.45.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

