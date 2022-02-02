Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Separately, Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.65. The stock had a trading volume of 299,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,167. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.13. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,470,000 after buying an additional 355,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,214,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

