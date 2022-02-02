Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.29. 2,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,409. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.
About Heartland Financial USA
Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.
