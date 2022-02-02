Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.29. 2,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,409. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 102.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 17.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 20.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.