HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €57.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €57.00 ($64.04) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 9.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €56.00 ($62.92) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($91.01) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.90 ($72.92) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €75.58 ($84.92).

HEI opened at €62.86 ($70.63) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €66.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €56.60 ($63.60) and a twelve month high of €81.04 ($91.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

