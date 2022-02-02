Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Update

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Ross Dove acquired 30,701 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $50,042.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hexner acquired 20,000 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 180,374 shares of company stock worth $297,325. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGBL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Global by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Global by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 389,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 41,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Global by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL remained flat at $$1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday. 11,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,349. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Heritage Global has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

