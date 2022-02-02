Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HESM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.14.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.517 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Hess Midstream by 34.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hess Midstream by 844.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 627,732 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Hess Midstream by 8.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Hess Midstream by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 51,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

