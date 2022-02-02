Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hewlett Packard Enterprise is benefiting from strong executions in clearing backlogs, improved supply-chain and increased customer acceptance. HPE’s efforts to shift focus to higher margin offerings like Intelligent Edge and Aruba Central Hyperconverged Infrastructure is aiding its bottom-line results. Additionally, its target of saving at least $800 million annually by fiscal 2022-end through cost optimization plan is a positive. Moreover, its multi-billion-dollar investment plan across expanding networking capabilities will help diversify business from server and hardware storage markets, and boost margins over the long run. Nonetheless, organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products due to global economic slowdown concerns, which can undermine HPE’s near-term growth prospects.”

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HPE. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.81.

HPE opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.