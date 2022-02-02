Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.81.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Raymond James increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,867,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,761,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $3,036,481.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.