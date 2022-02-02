Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

HXGBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HXGBY traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 140,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,593. Hexagon AB has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $17.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

