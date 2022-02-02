Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hexcel in a research report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HXL. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

HXL stock opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,371 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 533.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 55,485 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,664,000 after purchasing an additional 226,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 624.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,089,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,982,000 after purchasing an additional 939,011 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.