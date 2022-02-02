Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hibbett have outpaced the industry in a year's time, courtesy of a robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in third-quarter fiscal 2022. Both the bottom and top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. This marked the sixth straight quarter of earnings beat. Results gained from positive momentum, robust assortment of merchandise and expanded omnichannel capabilities that led to substantial traffic, higher average ticket, and greater number of items purchased per transaction. Investment in stores, and the online business as well as strong vendor relationships aided growth of Hibbett and City Gear brands. It raised its GAAP view for fiscal 2022. Yet, elevated freight and transportation costs dented margins for the fiscal third quarter. Higher freight expense and supply chain disruptions remain headwinds.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HIBB. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.83.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.71. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $54.58 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The stock has a market cap of $865.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.88.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 728,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,395,000 after buying an additional 477,718 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 377,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after acquiring an additional 198,117 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,386,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 100,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 80,492 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

