Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.95

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.95 and last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

HKMPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.