Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-$1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. Hillenbrand also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.80-$4.00 EPS.

Shares of HI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 384,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,384. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.32. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HI. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 90,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $4,685,580.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,224 in the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

