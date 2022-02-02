Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Hilltop by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Hilltop by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Hilltop by 42.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop stock opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Hilltop’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

