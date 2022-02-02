Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Short Interest Update

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,500 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 388,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 338.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMCBF. TD Securities cut shares of Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$62.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Home Capital Group stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 38,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

