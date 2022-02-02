Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Trading 6.9% Higher on Strong Earnings

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)’s share price shot up 6.9% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $40.34 and last traded at $40.10. 765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 264,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KEMPER Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,573,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,193,000 after acquiring an additional 681,700 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,048,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4,492.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 348,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 340,807 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 631.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 247,109 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.58.

About Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.