Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 179,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Amplify Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amplify Energy by 11.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Amplify Energy by 29.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amplify Energy by 58.3% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMPY opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.61). Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 48.29%. The business had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

