Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 268,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Potbelly as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 149.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 52,046 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 27.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the second quarter valued at $290,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the second quarter valued at $1,415,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the second quarter valued at $3,716,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Near acquired 7,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $41,414.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $71,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. Potbelly Co. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $159.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 754.90% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $101.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Potbelly Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

