Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Schneider National worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Schneider National by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $429,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.37.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

