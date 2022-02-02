Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Griffon worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE GFF opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.27. Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

In related news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky acquired 5,900 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $151,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

