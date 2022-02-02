Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 6,990 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTBI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,918 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 77.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.98. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $507.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.61.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTBI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $197,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 6,571 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $208,694.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,340 shares of company stock worth $2,091,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.