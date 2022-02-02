Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Camden National worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,287,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAC shares. Raymond James cut Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $732.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 34.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

