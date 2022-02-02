Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 91,167 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,167 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.20% of Gildan Activewear worth $14,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 380,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 105,051 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 499.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 49.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,473,000 after acquiring an additional 993,551 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth about $193,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Shares of GIL opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

