Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $15.27 Million Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 761,599 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.22% of Nielsen worth $15,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Nielsen by 29.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $177,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLSN. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Nielsen stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.43.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

