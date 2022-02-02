Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $17.51 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $17,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the third quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 83,605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 30,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

MKC stock opened at $100.49 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

