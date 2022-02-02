Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 305,743 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305,743 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 37,046 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,916,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,391,000 after purchasing an additional 555,964 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,686,000. Finally, 55I LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 348,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 59,693 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $54.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $53.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.