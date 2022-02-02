Hubbell (HUBB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $188.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.17. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $149.07 and a 12 month high of $212.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 63.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hubbell stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

