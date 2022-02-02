Humana (NYSE:HUM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Humana (NYSE:HUM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Humana’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Humana updated its FY22 guidance to $24.00 EPS.

HUM traded up $3.72 on Wednesday, reaching $394.40. The stock had a trading volume of 37,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,240. Humana has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $424.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.56. The company has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $476.00 to $418.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.60.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

