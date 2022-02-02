Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $23.84.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a hold rating and set a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $484.60.
HUM opened at $390.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $424.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Humana has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.
In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Humana
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
