Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $23.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a hold rating and set a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $484.60.

HUM opened at $390.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $424.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Humana has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

