Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.19

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.19 and traded as high as $32.69. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $32.21, with a volume of 15,374 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $218.26 million, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 87,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 191,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hurco Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

