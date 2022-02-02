Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Short Interest Up 50.4% in January

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,900 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the December 31st total of 197,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huttig Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 1,509.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Huttig Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBP opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. Huttig Building Products has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $263.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.53.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a return on equity of 67.80% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

