Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.04). Hyatt Hotels reported earnings of ($1.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of H. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after buying an additional 705,468 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $50,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,380,000 after buying an additional 638,658 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $32,274,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 221.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 580,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 399,338 shares during the period. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:H remained flat at $$92.90 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 696,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,862. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

