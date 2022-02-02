Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Trading Down 6.6%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s share price fell 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.26. 49,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,994,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HYLN. Barclays lowered Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard M. Jenkins sold 319,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $2,381,280.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,955.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,621 shares of company stock valued at $136,031 and have sold 450,792 shares valued at $3,303,092. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

