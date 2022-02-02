I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading 9.3% Higher

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.37 and last traded at $24.37. 1,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 804,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

